A New Tapas and Wine Bar is Coming to New Hampshire

Back in the '80s and early '90s, the coolest, hippest place to be in Portland was Zootz Nightclub. The club was at the top of Forest Avenue, downtown, and hosted all kinds of great bands and DJs. In fact, Zootz was one of the first clubs around where the DJs were headliners. Zootz had a super-inclusive vibe; it had an all-ages night every Friday night and was LGBTQ-friendly. Zootz had the magic-a place where you could let your freak flag fly and feel safe that you could be the person you wanted to be. A special place to dance and make friends. This was Portland's Hang Out. Kris Clark was the founder, owner, and operator behind Zootz until around 1994.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO