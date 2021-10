Bluegrass fans know well the wise-beyond-its-years delivery that won over The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton with a blind audition performance of Don Williams' "Tulsa Time." Indeed, Carson Peters made a name for himself before hitting the road with his father Jamie Peters and their band Iron Mountain. The Piney Flats, Tenn. native's trek began at age 4 when he first started entering fiddling contests. Before his teenage years, the younger Peters made appearances on Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and debuted on the Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium stages alongside Ricky Skaggs.

