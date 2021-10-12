CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

FOREX-Dollar hits one-year high as Treasury yields rise

By Saikat Chatterjee
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Yen holds near three-year low against the greenback

* Energy prices stoke inflation concerns

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds analyst comments, updates prices; adds byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a one-year high on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying program next month, and as concerns over soaring energy prices sent investors to the safe-haven greenback.

Yields on the U.S. two-year Treasury note jumped to their highest level in more than 18 months, as investors sold U.S. debt, reckoning that surging energy prices would fuel inflation and add to pressure on the Fed to take action sooner than had been anticipated.

“The focus right now is Treasury rates,” said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. “The credit markets are anticipating the taper starting, I think, in November.”

Investors will be closely watching U.S. Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday and retail sales data on Friday for further clues as to when the Fed might begin winding down its stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, touched 94.519, its highest since late September 2020.

The spike in U.S. yields prompted investors to dump the Japanese yen versus the dollar, resulting in the second-biggest daily fall in the value of the Japanese currency on Monday.

The dollar held near three-year highs versus the yen, which has fallen 4% versus the greenback in three weeks, on Tuesday as Treasury yields continued to rise.

“The primary driver of the move is the further rise that we’ve seen in U.S. Treasury yields - so it’s a fairly simple story of a widening rates differential ... adding to the attraction of the carry trade,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.

A Deutsche Bank monthly market sentiment survey this month noted that an overwhelming majority of respondents expect U.S. Treasury yields to rise from current levels.

Oil rose towards $84 a barrel, within sight of a three-year high, as a rebound in global demand after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic caused price spikes and shortages in other energy sources. Coal has scaled record peaks and gas prices remain four times higher in Europe than at the start of 2021.

The commodity-linked Australian dollar was up 0.07% at $0.73515.

The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in Germany slipped for the fifth month, the latest in a string of indicators showing supply bottlenecks holding back recovery in Europe’s largest economy.

The euro and the British pound were both down 0.14% versus the dollar, at $1.1537 and $1.3577 respectively.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 1.41% at $56,676. Ether, the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency dropped 1.42% to $3,493.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Inflation edges lower despite rising fuel prices

Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs.New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but still struck the second highest reading since 2012 and is expected to increase again, according to economists.The ONS said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.However, the figure remains far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.Analysts had forecast that inflation was likely to stay flat at 3.2% for the month.It comes after the Bank of England warned last month...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Forex Signal: Bulls Hit 3.5 Year High Price

Last Thursday’s USD/JPY signal was not triggered as none of the key levels identified as support or resistance were reached that day. Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday. Short Trade Idea. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Forex#Europe#Forex Dollar#Dateline#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Fxstreet Com#Japanese#U S Treasury#National Australia Bank
investing.com

Risk Appetite Stays Intact Despite Rise In Treasury Yields

Most global equity indices continued drifting north yesterday and today in Asia, perhaps as investors become more and more optimistic over Q3 earnings. The fact that US long-dated yields also climbed higher suggests that market participants anticipate tighter monetary policy soon. Still, the earnings may indicate that the economic outlook...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures post back-to-back session gains

Gold futures rose on Wednesday, settling higher for a second straight session. "Inflation concerns are supporting gold prices," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. The yellow metal is still trading in the $1,750 to $1,800 range, but it will break free from that range, as physical demand is very high in Asia, he said. In the short term, however, gold has to show signs of trading over $1,800 for prices to rally, said Karnani. December gold climbed by $14.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,784.90 an ounce. After the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report, prices traded at $1,786.40 in electronic trading.
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after soft 20-year auction; curve steepens for 2nd day

* U.S. 10-year yield his 5-month high * U.S. 5-year yield matches 7-month peak hit Monday * U.S. 20-yar auction results show weak demand (Recasts, adds new comment, 20-year auction results) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, after a weak auction of 20-year notes, with the yield curve steepening for a second day, suggesting some investors may be having second thoughts about pricing a too aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had flattened the last few sessions on expectations the Fed will raise interest rates earlier than expected, pushing short-dated yields higher. U.S. yields also extended gains after a softer-than-expected 20-year auction that saw the yield at 2.1%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a higher premium for the bond. "It looks as though not even a significant cheapening in the issue could boost demand given rising inflation concerns and the generally bearish momentum in Treasuries since the September 22 FOMC," said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. There were $54.1 billion in bids for a 2.25 bid-to-cover, lower than 2.36 last month and the 2.35 average. Action Economics said this was the third lowest bid-to-cover on record for the 20-year note, which the Treasury started selling again in May 2020. Overnight, the U.S. 10-year yield climbed to a five-month peak of 1.673%, while that on the 5-year note matched a seven- month high of 1.193% hit on Monday. The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds at nearly 97 basis points. "Central bank tightening fever in Europe cooled off overnight, removing immediate pressure for consistently higher intermediate yields," wrote Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note. "That also reduces the curve flattener demand for long U.S. Treasuries at least for today." On Tuesday, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the ECB's guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stable at 2%. Analysts said the move higher overnight and on Wednesday in U.S. long-dated yields was spurred by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller late Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt "a more aggressive policy response" if high inflation continues through the end of the year. Waller's views, however, differed from that of Fed Governor Randal Quarles, who said on Wednesday that while it's time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be "premature" to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year. Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, continued to price in a rate increase next year, although, the percentages have come down. On Wednesday, futures traders reduced the chances of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 46%, from 60% on Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate hike in July to 62% from 82% on Monday. In afternoon trading, the U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects monetary policy expectations, was last down at 1.1506%. U.S. 20-year yields rose to one-week highs of 2.1%, and were last up 2 basis points at 2.0873%. U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.1210% and were last up 3 basis points at 2.1163%. October 20 Wednesday 2:29PM New York / 1829 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005 Two-year note 99-194/256 0.3753 -0.018 Three-year note 99-198/256 0.7019 -0.008 Five-year note 98-176/256 1.1489 -0.006 Seven-year note 98-160/256 1.4589 -0.005 10-year note 96-124/256 1.6391 0.005 20-year bond 94-140/256 2.0873 0.020 30-year bond 97-116/256 2.1156 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski, Kirsten Donovan)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips as risk sentiment improves, bitcoin hits record high

(Adds Beige Book, Fed comments, updates prices) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday as risk sentiment improved and as investors focused on rising commodity prices and when global central banks are likely to begin hiking interest rates to fend off persistently high inflation. The greenback hit a one-year high against a basket of other currencies last week as market participants ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner than expected to quell rising price pressures. Those bets have faded, however, while investors are pricing for even more aggressive rate increases in other countries and as commodity-linked currencies including the Canadian and Australian dollars outperform. "When it comes to central banks, there's a lot of aggressive pricing out there," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto, noting that the market is likely overstating how quickly rate hikes will come. The dollar index fell 0.24% to 93.57. Rai expects the dollar may outperform if investors pare back rate hike expectations in other countries, though "that's something that's going to take some time to correct." "When push comes to shove, given the underlying fundamentals in the United States, which are still very constructive for growth, we think the Fed is probably going to be the central bank that raises rates over the course of the coming years at a bit of a more aggressive clip than the market is pricing in now," Rai said. Market participants are pricing for the Fed to raise rates twice by the end of 2022. Fed Governor Randal Quarles on Wednesday said that while it is time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be premature to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year. The Fed also said in its latest Beige Book that the U.S. economy grew at a "modest to moderate" rate in September and early October, as the latest surge of COVID-19 cases crested and began to recede. ING FX strategists said in a client note that the dollar's recent decline could be due to a combination of markets closing long-dollar positions and "a benign risk environment, where a strong U.S. earnings season has continued to offset inflation/monetary tightening concerns." "At this stage, it looks like the dollar is lacking some catalysts to contain the ongoing correction, and any support to the greenback may need to come from a cool-off in the recent risk-on mood in markets," ING said. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, gained 0.60% on the day to $0.7522, the highest since July 7. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.73% to $0.7205, the highest since June 11. Reduced demand for safe-haven assets saw the dollar hit a four-year high of 114.67 versus the yen overnight, before retracing to 114.27. The Canadian dollar was higher on the day after the country's annual inflation rate accelerated to an 18-year high in September, putting the focus on the Bank of Canada ahead of a rate decision next week. The greenback dropped 0.35% against the loonie to CAD$1.2317. The British pound gained 0.30% in the day to $1.3831 after data showed that British inflation slowed unexpectedly last month. The figures did little to change expectations that the Bank of England will become the world's first major central bank to raise rates. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin hit a record high of $67,017, a day after the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund began trading. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:08PM (1908 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 93.5720 93.8060 -0.24% 3.991% +93.8800 +93.5370 Euro/Dollar $1.1653 $1.1632 +0.18% -4.63% +$1.1658 +$1.1617 Dollar/Yen 114.2700 114.4000 -0.19% +10.55% +114.6950 +114.0800 Euro/Yen 133.17 133.06 +0.08% +4.92% +133.4800 +132.7500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9190 0.9230 -0.44% +3.87% +0.9252 +0.9187 Sterling/Dollar $1.3831 $1.3790 +0.30% +1.24% +$1.3834 +$1.3743 Dollar/Canadian 1.2317 1.2363 -0.35% -3.25% +1.2367 +1.2308 Aussie/Dollar $0.7522 $0.7477 +0.60% -2.22% +$0.7522 +$0.7465 Euro/Swiss 1.0710 1.0733 -0.21% -0.90% +1.0765 +1.0706 Euro/Sterling 0.8424 0.8431 -0.08% -5.74% +0.8460 +0.8424 NZ $0.7205 $0.7154 +0.73% +0.36% +$0.7208 +$0.7147 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3095 8.3525 -0.51% -3.23% +8.4120 +8.3065 Euro/Norway 9.6855 9.7187 -0.34% -7.47% +9.7789 +9.6828 Dollar/Sweden 8.5844 8.6203 -0.26% +4.73% +8.6361 +8.5818 Euro/Sweden 10.0038 10.0295 -0.26% -0.72% +10.0456 +10.0030 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Will Dunham)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

S.Korean stocks gain on upbeat trade data, U.S. earnings optimism

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won trades flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, as strong domestic trade data and upbeat U.S. earnings reports overnight lifted sentiment. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 9.69 points, or 0.32%, to 3,022.82 by 0156 GMT. ** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of October soared 36.1% from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, easing concerns about supply-chain disruptions caused by the energy crisis in neighbouring China. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.28% and 0.10%, respectively, while LG Chem fell 3.57% on profit-taking after a recent surge. Platform companies Naver and Kakao gained 0.12% and 1.17%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 59.8 billion won ($50.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "KOSPI movement is seen tracking the flow of foreign investments ... Investors took a relief from the stable 20-day exports data which eased worries about China's energy crunch and supply-chain issues," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,174.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,174.1 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,174.8. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 108.64. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 1.844%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis point to 2.405%. ($1 = 1,174.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold nudges higher as weaker dollar lends support

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday, extending gains into a third session as a softer dollar made the metal cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. * Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,784.96 per ounce by 0146 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,784.60. *...
MARKETS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shuffle higher with a wary eye on Evergrande

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Asian stocks eked small gains on Thursday but the upbeat mood that lifted the Dow Jones and bitcoin to records ebbed on fresh worries about China’s property sector after an asset sale at embattled developer Evergrande collapsed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah eases, Malaysian ringgit firms

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.340 114.26 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3434 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 27.878 27.911 +0.12 Korean won 1175.200 1174.2 -0.09 Baht 33.360 33.34 -0.06 Peso 50.810 50.77 -0.08 Rupiah 14100.000 14073 -0.19 Rupee 74.870 74.87 0.00 Ringgit 4.155 4.16 +0.13 Yuan 6.391 6.3936 +0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.340 103.24 -9.71 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.59 Taiwan dlr 27.878 28.483 +2.17 Korean won 1175.200 1086.20 -7.57 Baht 33.360 29.96 -10.19 Peso 50.810 48.01 -5.51 Rupiah 14100.000 14040 -0.43 Rupee 74.870 73.07 -2.41 Ringgit 4.155 4.0200 -3.24 Yuan 6.391 6.5283 +2.15 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Aussie, kiwi ride higher with rising yields

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars advanced to new multi-month highs against the greenback on Thursday as local benchmark yields climbed, the U.S. dollar weakened, and investor optimism drove demand for risk-friendly currencies. The Australian dollar was last at $0.7534, up 0.3% to a three-month peak,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy