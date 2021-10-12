CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Boston Fed launches search for new president, hires exec. talent firm

By Jonnelle Marte
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds more details of search process)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston has kicked off its search for a new president to replace Eric Rosengren, the bank’s previous top executive who left last month, it said on Tuesday.

The bank’s search is being led by Christina Paxson, the chair of its board and president of Brown University, it said in a statement, and it has hired the executive search firm Spencer Stuart to assist it in recruiting potential candidates.

Rosengren retired at the end of last month citing health reasons, but the move came as he and former Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan faced questions over investment trades here they made last year while the Fed took action to stabilize markets and the economy.

Both Kaplan and Rosengren said their trades were in line with the Fed's ethics guidelines and agreed to divest their stock holdings. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month called for a review here of the central bank's ethics guidelines and vowed to improve them. He also said there will be a review of the trading that was done to make sure it was in compliance with existing rules and laws.

There is no strict deadline set for the search process, the Boston Fed said in a statement, adding that the priority is to find the “right leader.”

Speaking in an accompanying video about the skills and values the next Boston Fed president should have, Paxson said “integrity” is important.

“You are serving the public good. You have to do that with the highest level of integrity,” Paxson said. She also cited, among other attributes, commitment to transparency, and diversity, equity and inclusion in both the successful candidate’s approach to policymaking and running the Boston Fed.

The regional Fed bank boards that will run the searches and make the new hires for the Boston Fed and Dallas Fed now have far more women and minorities here than they did when Rosengren and Kaplan were hired. Only non-banker directors - six of the nine board members at each bank - may take part in the process.

Spencer Stuart has assisted with the hiring of half of current Fed presidents, including that of New York Fed’s John Williams in 2018, as well as the system’s first Black regional Fed president, Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, in 2017 and its only other non-white president, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari. The firm was also involved in the search for Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester in 2013 and Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans in 2007. (Reporting By Dan Burns and Jonnelle Marte; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Boston Fed will not release documents on its former president's trades

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Boston Federal Reserve will not release documents that could show whether its former president vetted a series of personal investments last year with its ethics officer, a spokesman for the regional Fed bank said, a key point in an ongoing ethics controversy at the U.S. central bank.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

Supply Bottlenecks, Labor Shortages Slowed US Growth, Says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fed#Brown University#Dallas Fed#The Boston Fed#Paxson
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Fed closes in on November bond taper after jobs report

(Adds comments and market reaction) Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may move to begin reducing its support for the economy next month despite a sharp slowdown in jobs gains last month as the latest U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases crested and began to recede. Though employers added just...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
knoxfocus.com

Is Inflation Temporary?

I am often asked if the current inflation is permanent or transitory. The answer is “it depends.” The administration has tried to convince us that inflation is transitory. The Fed concurred. Nonetheless, the concern on the part of the public is real. No matter the measurement, prices have been rising faster than they have in more than a decade. Consumers can see it for themselves in rising prices for food, gasoline and housing. From the standpoint of economics, rising prices are only a concern if they outpace changes in consumer income. If the rise in prices is greater than the rise in income, then real income (purchasing power) falls. On the other hand, if prices rise by less than the rise in income, then purchasing power increases. However, for those whose incomes are relatively fixed, like retired seniors, inflation is particularly worrisome. Seniors who rely on social security, CDs and/or pensions are rightly worried. While Social Security payments have an inflation adjustment, CDs and pensions typically do not. CD rates have been kept abysmally low by the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rate policy initiated during the great recession of 2008. Seniors have suffered from their net worth falling yearly since 2008.
BUSINESS
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy