Cleric's supporters celebrate elex results in Iraq

Times-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of supporters of Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr celebrated Monday night in Baghdad the first results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, in which al-Sadr emerged as the front-runner. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/11049ec29b324afc85869a3edf20ed08.

