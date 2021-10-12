2021 People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Now Before Official Voting Starts
Watch: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Must-See Moments. The countdown is on to the 2021 People's Choice Awards!. In order to kick things off, the PCAs is calling for fan nominations. What movies have you obsessed over this past year? Which TV shows had you planted on the couch for an hours-long binge session? Who are the celebrities you just can't get enough of? Which albums have you been playing on a loop since the day they were released?www.eonline.com
Comments / 0