Event organized on the sidelines of the 2021 United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security. Co-hosted by the Permanent Missions of the United Kingdom, the State of Qatar, and Canada to the United Nations, UN Women and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security. This event is designed to bring together key stakeholders, including the Friends of Women in Afghanistan, Friends of Afghanistan, Friends of 1325, and regional partners. Afghan women leaders will share their personal experiences, offer their insights, and recommend actions for a more cooperative, effective, and inclusive response to the situation in Afghanistan for women and girls.

