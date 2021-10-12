CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Orlovsky: ‘Chiefs are a bad football team right now’

By Jesse Pantuosco
 8 days ago
The Chiefs, dating back to last year’s playoffs, have lost four of their last six games including two straight at home. Sunday’s clunker against Buffalo exposed the Chiefs for what they are—a pedestrian team propped up by three generational talents in Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky took his criticism of Kansas City a step further, arguing the reigning AFC champs are a bad football team.

“The truth hurts, but the truth is a necessity. The Chiefs are a bad football team right now,” opined Orlovsky during his appearance on Get Up Monday morning. “Their offense has the fifth-most penalties in football. They got 11 turnovers. That’s tied with the Jaguars. And they can’t stop anyone on defense.”

As alluded to by Orlovsky and others, Kansas City’s defense through five weeks has yielded an embarrassing 7.1 yards per play, which is more than the St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” offense averaged in 2000 (7.0). Judging by their undisciplined play of late including a pair of uncharacteristic Mahomes interceptions in the loss to Buffalo, the Chiefs look like a team suffering from a deep championship hangover, except they didn’t even win the Super Bowl, coming up woefully short in their quest for a second straight Lombardi Trophy. With the Bills, Browns and Chargers all proving to be worthy AFC adversaries, the gap between the Chiefs and their conference rivals is closing by the day, if not the hour.

“This defense gives up more yards per play than the greatest offense in the history of the NFL. That is BAD. The Chiefs are a bad football team,” said Orlovsky. “And until they fix those things that we notoriously align with bad football teams, they will continue to be a bad football team.”

Host Mike Greenberg asked whether the Chiefs have earned the benefit of the doubt based on their performance the past three seasons. Maybe they have. Mahomes, even in the midst of what many would consider a down year, still leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes. And though the Chiefs currently find themselves in last place in the AFC West, they still have two thirds of the season to go, which is more than enough time for them to right the ship and make us forget this conversation ever took place. However, Orlovsky and others in the media can’t seem to shake the inescapable feeling that something is just a bit off in Kansas City.

