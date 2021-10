We need to learn to properly vet sources and get the real story behind the propaganda. The days of trusting the officials and the press are gone. If you rely on Google, you’re not getting all the information. Google has censorship algorithms that block anything that does not align with the accepted narrative. It’s search results are cherry-picked and littered with so called fact-check articles that are funded by the very same institutions being fact checked. If that doesn’t scream conflict of interest, I don’t know what does. I’ve done several experiments using Google versus Duck Duck Go and was amazed to find out how Google is eliminating pertinent sites and articles from its results page.

