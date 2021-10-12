Ghost stories of Tahoe & Truckee

It’s that time of year. Pumpkin spice is queen of everything from cupcakes to lattes. The last long dog days of summer are finally behind us. And that brings us to Halloween, ranked just behind Thanksgiving and Christmas as the nation’s favorite holiday. Statistically more candy is sold during the last week of October than any other time of the year. Think of all those little trick-or-treaters in their scary costumes and you’ll know why this is.