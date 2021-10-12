CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blame The Feds For 2022 Ford Mustang V8 Downgrade

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
First, the good news: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are both returning for the 2022 model year. America's best-selling muscle car's naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 engine is still with us. Now, the not-so-good news: both trims will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque. Sources have...

CarBuzz.com

