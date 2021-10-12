CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee is one of the ‘least energy-efficient states’ in US, study finds

By Laura Schweizer
WJHL
WJHL
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJluq_0cOoyBYi00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Volunteer State is making a name for itself when it comes to its energy use. According to a new study by the personal-finance website, WalletHub , Tennessee has earned a top spot on the ‘Least Energy-Efficient State’ list.

A new report compared 48 states in the country to find out who was using the most and the least energy. The study excluded Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.

RELATED: TVA increases solar power capacity by 60%, plans on doubling capacity by 2040

WalletHub compared auto and home energy efficiency stating, “the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $1,568 on motor fuel and oil.”

The study ranked Tennessee 45 th in the nation for overall energy efficiency.

Source: WalletHub

However, there are ways to save energy, like solar innovation. According to the Associated Press, within 15 years, solar energy has the potential to supply up to 40% of the nation’s electricity .

5 energy efficiency tips to help you save money this winter

In June 2021, four energy-efficient micro-homes were unveiled on Nashville’s Southeast side. The affordable, 550 square-foot homes were designed to be 50% more efficient than the average house. The homes were estimated to keep energy bills as low as $30 a month.

There are ways to help you save on your energy bill in the summer and winter months. It is recommended that you adjust your water heater, program your thermostat, and unplug all electronics when they aren’t in use.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tenn. attorney general investigating Johnson City contractor for unfinished projects, ‘fake’ online reviews

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Since the airing of the first News Channel 11 investigation into Wood Construction and Remodeling, LLC almost two weeks ago, the Tennessee attorney general’s office reports the number of consumer complaints they have received has more than doubled. Their office is actively investigating the company. Wood Construction and Remodeling is […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TDH reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 274 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. Vaccinations As of today, 232,294 people, or about 45.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,255 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

AAA: Johnson City has third most expensive gas prices in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to AAA, Johnson City has the third-highest gas prices in the state. AAA says the average price per gallon in the Johnson City area is $3.15. Only the Nashville and Cleveland areas are more expensive with average prices of $3.18 and $3.17 per gallon. Meanwhile, Kingsport has the second least […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Nashville, TN
State
Hawaii State
WJHL

Active cases drop below 2,000 in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 247 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Vaccinations As of today, 232,044 people, or about 45.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,304 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Gov. Northam: Bristol, Big Stone Gap to benefit from Virginia’s $4.4 million economic plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that businesses and community organizations across Virginia will benefit from an economic plan that provides more than $4.4 million to investment projects. According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the plan focuses on supporting business development, economic recovery and redevelopment of both industrial […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Solar Energy#Water Heater#Wkrn#The Volunteer State#Wallethub#Tva#American#Tennessee 45 Th#The Associated Press
WJHL

Seven new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia – case rate rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s reported COVID-19 deaths continued at a much higher rate than the state Tuesday, while the rural region’s new case rate also separated further from the declining state rate. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 132 net new cases in News Channel 11’s nine-county Southwest Virginia viewing area on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Tennessee legislators call special session to address COVID mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee legislators called for another special session to address “overreaching health care mandates” on Tuesday, marking the third extraordinary session of the 112th General Assembly. According to a press release from the Tennessee General Assembly, the session will include discussions on masking, vaccination and executive power to implement health mandates. “As […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Johnson City officials encourage residents to complete citizen survey

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders are looking to hear from the community regarding the city’s projects and progress. According to a release, the survey takes 10-15 minutes to complete and is available by CLICKING HERE. Responses from previous surveys have sparked improvements to the downtown area, officials said, and will help determine […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

3K+
Followers
846
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy