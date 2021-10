PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles faithful might want to avoid looking at the standings altogether this season, but if they must, it's best viewed from the bottom up. Thanks to offseason trades with the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, and slow starts from all parties involved, the Eagles are currently projected to have the sixth, 10th and 15th picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). But if the season ended today, the Eagles would have the second, eighth and ninth picks.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO