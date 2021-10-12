Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov is Worth Every Cent of His New Deal

On October 8, 2021, the same day Scott Mellanby started the rat tradition 26 years earlier, the Florida Panthers showed they were committed to winning by signing their captain in Aleksander Barkov to an eight-year, $80 million deal with an annual average of $10 million per year. As a result, it is the largest contract given to a player in franchise history. With what he’s done over the years for this team, he deserves every penny of his new contract.