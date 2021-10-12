CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China has ability to address Evergrande situation, still risks remain -IMF

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – China has the ability to address the issues linked to China Evergrande Group’s indebtedness, although there is a risk of the property developer’s pain escalating to cause broader financial stress, the IMF said in a report and comments released Tuesday. Evergrande, with more than $300 billion...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Financial Stability#Reuters#China Evergrande Group#Evergrande#Chinese
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China coal futures extend plunge after signs of govt intervention

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s thermal coal futures fell the maximum 11% at the start of Wednesday’s night session on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, extending a plunge triggered by possible government intervention in prices 24 hours earlier. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, had said on Tuesday it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
740thefan.com

The only way is up: corporate chiefs warn on prices

(Reuters) – For central bankers wrestling with the question of whether inflationary pressures are transitory, industry chiefs around the world have a clear message: prices are only going higher. Shortages of workers, fuel, cargo ships, semiconductors and building materials as the global economy bounces back after pandemic lockdowns have companies...
BUSINESS
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
740thefan.com

Brazil central bank chief says climate shocks raising food, energy prices

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that adverse climate shocks such as heat waves, frosts and prolonged droughts have affected food and energy prices, fueling rising inflation in the country. Speaking at an online event organized by JP Morgan, he said environmental and...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

China signs huge LNG deals with U.S. supplier Venture Global

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China has agreed three huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals with U.S. exporter Venture Global LNG as the world's second-biggest economy looks to secure long-term supplies amid soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages. According to documents posted on the U.S. department of energy website,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

China will prevent platform monopolies and disorderly expansion of capital, Xi says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will prevent monopolistic behaviours by internet platform companies and the disorderly expansion of capital, state Xinhua News Agency quoted president Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday. China will also correct practices that impede fair competition, Xi said, according to the Xinhua report. (Reporting by Yilei Sun...
CHINA
Reuters

IMF in talks with Lebanon, calls to address financial losses

DUBAI (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Lebanese authorities have started technical discussions to pull the country out of its crisis, a senior IMF official said, stressing the need to address the losses faced by the financial sector. An IMF programme is widely seen as the only way...
WORLD
740thefan.com

Analysis-China’s self-inflicted slowdown tests Beijing’s reform resolve

BEIJING (Reuters) – As China raced ahead of major rival economies from the COVID-19 induced slump last year, Beijing saw a chance to push through tough measures targeting debt-ridden developers as well as industrial polluters and tech giants. President Xi Jinping’s bold reforms are aimed at reducing the economy’s reliance...
CHINA
740thefan.com

Will Xi attend COP26? China says: await an announcement

LONDON (Reuters) -China attaches great importance to tackling climate change but an announcement has yet to be made on whether or not President Xi Jinping will attend the COP26 summit, China’s special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said on Tuesday. Asked by Reuters if Xi would attend the COP26 conference in...
CHINA
740thefan.com

Hungary rate hikes “half-hearted”, says Orban aide as cbank meets

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s central bank faced pressure from the government to hike interest rates more quickly on Tuesday, as it meets to decide its policy response to inflation that has hit a nine-year high. Marton Nagy, chief economic aide to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said the tightenening cycle the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy