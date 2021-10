The Warriors can finally put any concerns about Andrew Wiggins' status for the upcoming season behind them. Golden State coach Steve Kerr revealed Sunday that Wiggins has been vaccinated against COVID-19 after the 26-year-old previously expressed skepticism about the vaccine. Last month, the NBA denied Wiggins' request for a religious exemption, meaning he would not be compliant with local guidelines in San Francisco unless he got fully vaccinated. The Warriors were facing the possibility of playing without one of their starters for half of the season, and Wiggins was staring down significant financial losses.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO