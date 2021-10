We keep finding great deals over at Amazon.com, starting with some of the latest MacBook models. First up, we have the 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s now getting a $120 discount, meaning that you can pick one up in Space Gray for $1,179 on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM. However, the best savings come with the Silver variant that’s seeing a $130 discount, which means you can grab yours for $1,169. The 512GB storage models are getting a $150 discount across the board, meaning you can get yours for $1,349. You get the same 8GB RAM and Apple’s latest M1 processor under the hood of these MacBooks.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO