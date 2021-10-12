CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Football Team: Time for Landon Collins to be benched

By Hunter Noll
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy won’t the Washington Football Team change things with Landon Collins?. The Washington Football Team fell to 2-3 on the season after their Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. That loss saw them struggle in multiple different ways. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke did not have his best game, and injuries were cropping up in a few different spots. However, it was the defense that once again took the front seat in the “things going bad” category. And Landon Collins was driving the bus.

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Sports

Landon Collins insists the 'sky's the limit' for WFT's defense

After four grim games filled with miscommunication and missed assignments, the Washington Football Team would likely lunge at the thought of having an average defense. Not exceptional, not good, but average. Jack Del Rio's side of the ball is currently 30th in the NFL in points allowed, 29th in yards...
NFL
FanSided

Landon Collins is essentially a linebacker after record safety deal

Washington Football Team strong safety Landon Collins is essentially more linebacker than safety, according to head coach Ron Rivera. The game of football is changing rapidly, as teams move forward with nimble running backs and swift receivers. Because of this, strong safeties like the Seattle Seahawks’ Jamal Adams and Washington...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dcsportsking.com

Landon Collins victim of awesome back shoulder catch

To say Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins has struggled this season in coverage is an understatement. Sunday, he fell victim to an awesome back shoulder catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found reserve tight end Joe Fortson down the sideline. Fortson leaped over Collins back...
NFL
dcsportsking.com

Ron Rivera talked to Landon Collins about being downhill linebacker

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera told Landon Collins he really believes he’s a downhill linebacker. “I did have a conversation with him about it and he was very professional about it,” Rivera said per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “He and I talked about it and one of the things he expressed is he’s a safety. He loves playing safety. One of the things I express to him is we really believe he’s a downhill player. He’s an impact guy attacking at the line of scrimmage.”
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Taylor Heinicke
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy