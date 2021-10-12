Washington Football Team: Time for Landon Collins to be benched

Why won’t the Washington Football Team change things with Landon Collins?. The Washington Football Team fell to 2-3 on the season after their Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. That loss saw them struggle in multiple different ways. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke did not have his best game, and injuries were cropping up in a few different spots. However, it was the defense that once again took the front seat in the “things going bad” category. And Landon Collins was driving the bus.