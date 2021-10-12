CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOCTOR WHO Season 13 Gets a Teaser Trailer, Title, and Premiere Date

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC America has released a teaser trailer for Doctor Who Season 13, which is titled Doctor Who: Flux. This is Jodie Whittaker’s final season in the role of the Time Lord, and it’s set to make its big premiere on October 31st. In the teaser, The Doctor teases the fight...

geektyrant.com

