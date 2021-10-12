DOCTOR WHO Season 13 Gets a Teaser Trailer, Title, and Premiere Date

NEW YORK—October 8, 2021—Today Amazon Prime Video announced that the highly anticipated sixth and final season of The Expanse will premiere Friday, December 10. The announcement was made by the cast and executive producers during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, which is now available to stream on NYCC’s website. The first episode of Season Six will premiere on December 10, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic series finale episode on January 14, 2022. The six-episode season of the Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world, and is produced by Alcon Television Group.
