DOCTOR WHO Season 13 Gets a Teaser Trailer, Title, and Premiere Date

The Real World‘s second Homecoming is almost upon us, and this time, we’re jet-setting from the streets of New York to sunny L.A. On the heels of its two-season renewal news comes the official premiere date for Season 2, which will reunite members of the original Los Angeles cast. To find out what happens when people stop being polite, catch The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles when it premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Paramount+. Along with that date comes the first official teaser (embedded above), which shows the cast getting back to their old dramatic antics. “If you let me talk and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO