U.S. Marshals make 44 arrests in West Virginia through Operation Invictus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A handful of arrests, including multiple felonies were announced by the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of WV.

According to U.S. Marshals, a total of 44 arrests were made between September 7 to September 24, 2021, through Operation Invictus. Multiple felonies were included in the roundup. Charges range from First Degree Murder to Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding

The CUFF taskforce said they also found guns and drugs throughout the arrests.

