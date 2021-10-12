CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

U.S. Marshals make 44 arrests in West Virginia through Operation Invictus

By Brandon Eanes
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKlmw_0cOoxBav00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A handful of arrests, including multiple felonies were announced by the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of WV.

According to U.S. Marshals, a total of 44 arrests were made between September 7 to September 24, 2021, through Operation Invictus. Multiple felonies were included in the roundup. Charges range from First Degree Murder to Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding

The CUFF taskforce said they also found guns and drugs throughout the arrests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 13

Ahronda Smith
8d ago

Thank You. Everyone involved saved sooooo many people. Thank You Again 😊

Reply
8
Related
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville man admits to fraud charge

Francis Tucker, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a fraud charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Tucker, 67, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Structuring Financial Transactions to Evade Reporting Requirements.” Tucker admitted to conducting withdrawals of proceeds from the sale of a property in Florida in a manner and, […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Barnesville hazing suspects are now officially charged; adult named

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Two young men—one adult and one juvenile—are now facing charges of hazing, after a Barnesville football team freshman was allegedly restrained and terrorized. Barnesville Police investigating alleged extreme bullying incident Officials say the adult, Jadyn Lucas, was scheduled for his initial appearance, but his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Guns#U S Marshall#Wvns#The U S Marshals Service#Operation Invictus
WTRF- 7News

Bellaire couple allegedly demanded “a considerable amount of money” from Salsa Joe’s owner

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials remain tight-lipped about whether the two extortion suspects are also suspected in the murder of their alleged victim and his wife.  Salsa Joe’s owner identified in Belmont County double murder At this point, they will only say that 31-year-old Anthony Dibacco and 25-year-old Miana Smith are both scheduled for December […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio trooper pulls driver from burning car

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saw a car driving on a freeway in Medina County with flames shooting from it Tuesday. The trooper immediately followed the vehicle and got the driver out. This was all captured on video. That video was posted on OSP’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. The […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Detroit man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man in West Virginia

EGLON, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder for killing a man in Preston County. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, multiple individuals “kidnapped Jimmy Lee Barkley” from Garrett County, Maryland on Oct. 13. The individuals, including Damon Hudgens, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, then drove […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crews search for missing hunter in West Virginia

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS)– Emergency crews are searching for a missing hunter in Mercer County. According to Mercer County dispatch, the call came in around 11:00 pm. The hunter was last seen in the Pigeon Creek area. The West Virginia State Police, Oakvale Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources and East River Fire Department are on […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio legislation would make assaulting referees a crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Pending legislation would make assaulting Ohio referees while they do their jobs a crime. The Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a bill that would make such attacks a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service. The bill also says a second conviction could lead to […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teachers union sues WV county over COVID-19 school policy

West Virginia teachers union is suing a county board of education over its COVID-19 policies. The West Virginia Education Association filed the lawsuit Monday against the Putnam County Board of Education.   Under the policy, face coverings are optional for students and staff. Masks will become mandatory for at least five days if 25% of […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Man charged with running unlicensed funeral business in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations has been indicted on corpse abuse and other charges weeks after authorities removed two bodies from a Columbus building that prosecutors allege he used for makeshift funeral services. Shawnte Hardin is charged with 37 counts, mostly felonies. They include representing himself as […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

3K+
Followers
480
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy