Travis Barker Says He Wants Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Skull’ in New PDA Post

By Christopher Rosa
Glamour
Glamour
 8 days ago
In news that should surprise no one, Travis Barker is now talking about wanting Kourtney Kardashian's skull. The Blink-182 rocker made the declaration in a new PDA post from October 11. In it, he and Kardashian are enjoying a day at Disneyland. She's wearing mouse ears; he a hoodie. Naturally, Kardashian's legs are wrapped around Barker's waist as they kiss in front of a pirate ship. The caption Barker chose? “I want your skull.”

