Travis Barker Says He Wants Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Skull’ in New PDA Post
In news that should surprise no one, Travis Barker is now talking about wanting Kourtney Kardashian's skull. The Blink-182 rocker made the declaration in a new PDA post from October 11. In it, he and Kardashian are enjoying a day at Disneyland. She's wearing mouse ears; he a hoodie. Naturally, Kardashian's legs are wrapped around Barker's waist as they kiss in front of a pirate ship. The caption Barker chose? “I want your skull.”www.glamour.com
Comments / 10