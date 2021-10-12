How I Left LA With My JDM Van and Found Strength in the Eternal Desert

A destination beckons for some blissful time off the accelerator pedal. Not long after my fruitless mountain hike in the most remote regions of Nevada, I had to book it out of the state I loved so much to head to San Francisco. I had once again over-promised to someone, and not allowed myself the time I needed to make the trip; the last time this had happened (with this same friend) I almost permanently damaged our relationship because I wasn’t able to make our plans work due to my own chaotic scheduling, and I was determined not to let it happen again.

