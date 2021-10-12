CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I Left LA With My JDM Van and Found Strength in the Eternal Desert

Powerlessness takes on a different weight in the land of eternity. With my Toyota Hiace triumphantly repaired by the legends at World Famous 4x4, risen from the ashes of rust, and my purpose discovered and my mental health restored, I wasted no time getting the hell out of Los Angeles. In my time spent wiling away hours, anticipating the completion of her frame surgery, I began to loathe being stuck in that city. This wasn’t entirely its fault—after all, I still stand by my love letter to the city where the possibilities felt endless—but the experience of LA is profoundly different when homeless and directionless.

