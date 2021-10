An inquest into the death of a London bus driver at London’s Nightingale Hospital during the first wave of coronavirus has heard evidence about equipment mistakes which may have harmed patients.Kishorkumar Patel, aged 58, was one of the first patients to be admitted to the field hospital at London’s Excel Conference Centre in April last year.An inquest on Wednesday at East London Coroner’s Court was told doctors and nurses were forced to work “leanly” because of limited staff and ventilators to help patients breathe.Mr Patel is one of 10 patients who had the wrong filter used on the ventilator...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO