CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fauci’s credibility on life support

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XovQe_0cOovpFN00

COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility is down to an all-time low after he raised doubts about families gathering for Christmas.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 54% of likely voters agreed that he has lost “all credibility.”

Just 36% disagreed when asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘Fauci has lost all credibility with the American people. We aren’t waiting for his permission to celebrate Christmas together.”

The poll also revealed that after 18 months in the public eye as the government’s coronavirus expert, his approval is underwater. Rasmussen found that 45% have an unfavorable view of the doctor, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, while 41% have a favorable view.

Interestingly, there was a close split among voters over his initial comments that it is too soon to tell if Christmas will be normal.

Some 44% agreed with Fauci’s comments while 48% disagreed. After making them, he later clarified that he didn’t mean to suggest that vaccinated people couldn’t gather for the holiday.

Fauci, one of the most sought-after TV interviews, was recently featured in a documentary and continues to be a heavy news presence.

Comments / 269

act right
8d ago

The guy lies as much as Biden. He funded the studies that led to the plandemic. It’s been a complete conflict of interest. The fact that he is still employed and not being investigated on an international level is mind boggling. He is the king of misinformation. Ivermectin has now been proven to work but him and all the scientists and politicians have denied it and scoffed those that speak up. This is a power and money grab that has ruined the world.

Reply(8)
203
Kate Parrish
8d ago

On life support? I’d say more like a suicide victim. His credibility, I mean. He killed it completely. Like the witch, it’s not only merely dead, it’s really most sincerely dead!

Reply(6)
102
Chuck Heiner
8d ago

who cares what he thinks? I m living MY life, doing things as I did before covid. IF HE doesn't want to gather for Christmas, that's his premature, NOT MINE. I don't pay attention to ANYTHING HE says. I wish the news would quit reporting about FRAUDCI ,AKA Dr. Flipflop

Reply(3)
70
Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When to Expect Next Surge

Coronavirus cases are finally going down, after a long surge caused by the Delta variant. Which leads to the inevitable question: with winter coming, and so many Americans still unvaccinated, will they go back up? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer yesterday to share five life-saving pieces of advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Shared a Sobering Prediction About Ending the Pandemic

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent during the same time period. Is the end in sight? Top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, says that sadly, this may not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus altogether.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Support#Christmas#American
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning About the Next COVID Surge

In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news right now: Over 76 percent of eligible Americans have gotten vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); there are under 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the first time in more than two months, The New York Times reports; and boosters are being rolled out to keep protection high among the vaccinated. But, according to Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, while things are "certainly going in the right direction," he's warning that it's not time to declare victory yet. In a new interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Fauci said, "Don't just throw your hands up and say it's all over," because another COVID surge could soon come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Drops News About Another Coronavirus Surge

There’s some news about the novel coronavirus these days. CNN just reported that there’s an optimistic turn in the Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths but it could eventually land in another spike in infections. This is what expert Anthony Fauci said. On the other hand, the US could still prevent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci predicts what could happen next with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a prediction brewing for COVID-19 — too much circulating virus could lead to another wave of infections. Fauci told Fox News Sunday that COVID-19 numbers are getting better — there are less cases, hospitalizations and deaths as of late. But Fauci, the director of the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Most Americans Think Dr. Fauci Has ‘Lost Credibility’

‘Lost Credibility’, COVID-19 Pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Fauci, negative opinion. Ridgewood NJ, More than 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government’s leading expect on the virus has lost credibility and a plurality of Americans now have a negative opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci. The latest Rasmussen Reports...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Bay News 9

Fauci says it's fine to trick-or-treat this year

WASHINGTON -- The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. What You Need To Know. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, says families can feel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

‘Lost Credibility’

Ridgewood NJ, More than 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government’s leading expect on the virus has lost credibility and a plurality of Americans now have a negative opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Continue reading Most Americans Think Dr. Fauci Has ‘Lost Credibility’
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS LA

Fauci: Fully Vaccinated Adults Can Safely Gather With Kids For The Holidays

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even though coronavirus pandemic remains a fact of life, the holidays could feel a little more celebratory this year now that more than half of the country has been fully vaccinated. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top authority on infectious diseases, families with fully-vaccinated adults should be able to safely spend the holidays together this year. “You can enjoy Halloween trick-or-treating and certainly Thanksgiving with your family, and Christmas with your families,” he said on ABC’s This Week. “That’s one of the reasons why we emphasize why it’s so important to get vaccinated.” According to the CDC,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
156K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy