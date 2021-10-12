Fauci’s credibility on life support

COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility is down to an all-time low after he raised doubts about families gathering for Christmas.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 54% of likely voters agreed that he has lost “all credibility.”

Just 36% disagreed when asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘Fauci has lost all credibility with the American people. We aren’t waiting for his permission to celebrate Christmas together.”

The poll also revealed that after 18 months in the public eye as the government’s coronavirus expert, his approval is underwater. Rasmussen found that 45% have an unfavorable view of the doctor, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, while 41% have a favorable view.

Interestingly, there was a close split among voters over his initial comments that it is too soon to tell if Christmas will be normal.

Some 44% agreed with Fauci’s comments while 48% disagreed. After making them, he later clarified that he didn’t mean to suggest that vaccinated people couldn’t gather for the holiday.

Fauci, one of the most sought-after TV interviews, was recently featured in a documentary and continues to be a heavy news presence.