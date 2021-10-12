Refresh Your Cashmere Collection at This Nordstrom Rack Flash Event

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Houdini, the progressive Swedish brand pushing the boundaries of sustainable outdoor clothing, is offering stellar deals on its line of men’s outerwear. This includes nearly $40 off the Airy Jacket, in all its lightweight and breathable wonder. Perfect for running, biking or outdoor training, it’s designed to offer serious protection from unexpected weather without weighing you down, and it can easily be stowed away when the sun returns. After the jacket has served its purpose over the years, simply return it to a Houdini outfitter where the raw materials will be used to make new garments instead of becoming waste.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO