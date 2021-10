Occasionally, the suggestion of Texas’ and California’s potential secessions makes its way through the media. Whenever state and federal powers clash, the question to separate from the United States reemerges, as do deep-rooted sentiments of self-determination to transcend the limitations of statehood. However, the secession of New England, a movement predating those of both Texas and California, has been neglected and deserves to take up just as much headspace in the minds of New Englanders as it does in those of Californians and Texans.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO