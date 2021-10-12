The World’s Most Influential CEOs And Business Executives Of 2021
CEOWORLD magazine has revealed its annual list of the most influential CEOs and Business Executives in the world. The issue features CEOs and top business executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Tech honchos like Apple CEO Tim Cook, and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk came first in the CEOWORLD magazine’s global ranking of the world’s best chief executives across all industries for 2021.ceoworld.biz
