Sekai Hospitality to open luxury megaclub with pool in EaDo this month
Houston’s East Downtown district will gain a luxury megaclub with a tropical art deco flair on Oct. 29. The 26,000-square-foot Sekai Night and Day, built in a former warehouse at 1505 Saint Emanuel St., is expected to be the largest indoor-outdoor space of its kind in Houston, according to Houston-based Sekai Hospitality, which launched earlier this year. The venue is envisioned as a regional destination hosting world-class DJs, dancing, lounging and private events, the company said. There's even a pool area and a swimwear vending machine.www.bizjournals.com
