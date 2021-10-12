CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sekai Hospitality to open luxury megaclub with pool in EaDo this month

By Savannah Mehrtens
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston’s East Downtown district will gain a luxury megaclub with a tropical art deco flair on Oct. 29. The 26,000-square-foot Sekai Night and Day, built in a former warehouse at 1505 Saint Emanuel St., is expected to be the largest indoor-outdoor space of its kind in Houston, according to Houston-based Sekai Hospitality, which launched earlier this year. The venue is envisioned as a regional destination hosting world-class DJs, dancing, lounging and private events, the company said. There's even a pool area and a swimwear vending machine.

