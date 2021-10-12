CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch PM: gay marriage no barrier for Netherlands royal house

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch crown princess can marry whoever she wants without giving up her right to the throne, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander. Rutte was responding to questions from parliament about whether Dutch law could...

