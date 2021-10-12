CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal: These Popular Adidas Terrex Hiking Boots Are $60 Off Today

 8 days ago
Adidas’s Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue hiking shoes are $60 off today. These hikers are extremely popular in the outdoor community, and they don’t go on sale too often. The soles are made from the same grippy rubber that goes into Continental tires, while the midsole has the same cushioning as Adidas’s iconic Ultraboost running shoes. The sock-like upper, meanwhile, is a nice compromise on flexibility and support while you’re out on the trail.

InsideHook

New York City, NY
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more.

