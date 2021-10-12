Curql Invests $5.4 Million in CUSO CU Railz
Curql Fund, a credit union industry-focused venture capital fund, has invested $5.4 million in CU Railz, the CUSO of digital payments company Payrailz. In announcing the investment last week, Payrailz said Curql and CU Railz share the same mission of helping give credit unions control over the technology that impacts them the most. Officials from Curql and its member credit unions will also play roles on CU Railz’ board of directors, allowing them to collaborate on the strategic direction of Payrailz’ payments platform, according to the company.www.cutimes.com
