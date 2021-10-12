CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Curql Invests $5.4 Million in CUSO CU Railz

By Natasha Chilingerian
Credit Union Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurql Fund, a credit union industry-focused venture capital fund, has invested $5.4 million in CU Railz, the CUSO of digital payments company Payrailz. In announcing the investment last week, Payrailz said Curql and CU Railz share the same mission of helping give credit unions control over the technology that impacts them the most. Officials from Curql and its member credit unions will also play roles on CU Railz’ board of directors, allowing them to collaborate on the strategic direction of Payrailz’ payments platform, according to the company.

www.cutimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Credit Union Times

Allied Solution Looks at ‘Big Picture’ With Majority Interest Acquisition of TrxNow

On Friday, one of the largest providers of lending, insurance, risk management and data solutions provider for credit unions, Allied Solutions, announced the organization had acquired a majority ownership of roadside assistance and service logistics company TrxNow. According to the majority acquisition announcement, the Carmel, Ind.-based Allied Solutions secured the...
BUSINESS
NBC4 Columbus

Anheuser-Busch invests $20 million in Columbus brewery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Anheuser-Busch announced it will be investing $20 million into its Columbus brewery to expand its packaging capabilities.   The investment, which is part of a larger $1 billion plan for Anheuser-Busch facilities, will increase and enhance the company’s brewing and packaging capacity and capabilities to meet consumer demand while reducing its overall environmental impact. The investment will also […]
COLUMBUS, OH
US News and World Report

SoftBank Invests $400 Million in Activewear Maker Vuori

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's venture capital fund has invested $400 million in Vuori Inc, the California-based maker of leggings and sports bras said on Wednesday, valuing it at $4 billion. Vuori, founded in 2015, plans to expand its Western European and Asian markets next year and open more than...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Capital Fund#Cuso Cu Railz#Curql Fund#Cu Railz#Cutimes Com#Alm#The Marketplace Directory#Cu Careers#Newsletters#Cu Times#Law Com#Globest Com
TechCrunch

Mindbody acquires ClassPass in all-stock deal and secures $500 million investment

Mindbody is a bit like the OpenTable of the fitness world. Its booking software is used by studios, gyms and other experience-based service providers — the company recently signed a global agreement with Blo blowdry bar, for example — for customers and organizations to book their appointments, classes, etc. ClassPass...
FITNESS
pv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries to invest $29 million in Nexwafe

Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), an arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited, has raised a stake in Germany-based silicon wafer manufacturer NexWafe GmbH as a strategic lead investor. The company led NexWafe’s EUR 39 million ($45 million) Series C financing round with an investment of EUR 25 million ($29 million) in phase one.
BUSINESS
pymnts

CUSO HigherGrowth to Enable Cannabis Business Banking Services

California’s North Bay Credit Union has collaborated with Austin Capital Trust Company and Silicon Valley FinTech MRBD to form the credit union service organization (CUSO) HigherGrowth, the Credit Union Times reported. The new CUSO, in development for more than two years, will enable credit unions and community banks to offer...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
cheddar.com

NYC Invests $191 Million in Offshore Wind Vision Plan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYC Economic Development Corporation recently announced that the city will invest $191 million in offshore wind farming as a way to meet the city's nation-leading green energy goals, and create thousands of jobs. NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb joined Cheddar Climate to discuss the city's plan, what this investment will bring to the region, and how New York City is prepping its infrastructure for extreme weather events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Apollo Group Holdings clinches multi-million investment

Lloyd’s business Apollo Group Holdings Limited will be backed by Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV LP (Alchemy) through an agreed investment worth US$90 million (around £66.2 million). In a release, the independent specialist (re)insurer said the amount will support the continued growth of its hybrid underwriting model. The company, which...
BUSINESS
pnwag.net

FNS Invests Nearly $53 Million in SNAP Administration

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service recently awarded nearly $53 million to state and local agencies and partners to enhance SNAP. The grants, released throughout August and September 2021, help ensure program operators and partners have the resources, support, and capacity to deliver SNAP benefits efficiently and effectively. Food and...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

USDA invests $75 million in partner-led projects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $75 million for 15 partner-led projects to address natural resource concerns on private lands. This year, projects funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Alternative Funding Arrangements focus on climate-smart agriculture and forestry and other conservation priorities, as well as improving access for historically underserved producers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Reuters

Amgen to invest $100 million in SoftBank-backed Neumora

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) has made a $100-million equity investment in Neumora Therapeutics, the brain disease drug developer said on Thursday, adding that it will also get global rights to develop and sell certain of Amgen's experimental drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Neumora said Amgen's investment,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KULR8

Bozeman Health announces $25 million investment in employees

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In recognition of their employees, Bozeman Health announced the board of directors has approved a $25 million investment in their employees over the next five years. As a part of the investment, a new $17 minimum wage is being established at Bozeman Health that will go into...
BOZEMAN, MT
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Stellantis to invest $229 million to upgrade Indiana plants for EVs

(Reuters) – Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest carmaker, said on Thursday it would invest $229 million in three plants in Indiana to expedite the development of electric vehicles. The investment, which will retain 662 jobs, will retool three Kokomo plants in Indiana to produce electrified, eight-speed transmissions, Stellantis said. A...
INDIANA STATE
sdpb.org

Workforce shortage inspires $50 million investment at Avera

Avera Health, headquartered in Sioux Falls, is announcing a $50 million investment in its workforce. It's a response to a pandemic-driven workforce shortage. Kim Jensen, chief human resources officer for Avera, said in a news release, “Like never before, we want to recruit great employees and retain the great employees we already have.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

ICE Mortgage Announces 0 Percent Loans For HFA Borrowers

ICE Mortgage Technology's latest Encompass update, Encompass 21.3 supports the ability for lenders to offer 0% loans. According to the company, this is a step in helping first-time homebuyers achieve homeownership as it is becoming much harder to do so given the rise in home prices and scarcity in inventory.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy