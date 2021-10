Energy and participation from the audience is what sets the cult-classic musical “The Rocky Horror Show” apart from other theatrical productions. The Short North Stage will present six weekend performances of “The Rocky Horror Show,” which follows the story of a newly engaged couple who encounters a Frankenstein-style monster named Rocky among a slew of wacky characters, Friday through Oct. 31. According to the Short North Stage website, the musical has been a tradition in their theater for four years and is a tribute to science fiction and horror B movies, or low-budget motion pictures, from the 1930s through the 1960s.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO