Prior to kickoff against No. 1 Alabama, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl, “Get your popcorn ready.” The Crimson Tide would win the game, 42-21. Kiffin was asked about why he made that comment — and turned to the camera as he threw his headset. The Ole Miss head coach said that he just got caught up in the emotion of a big game and said something that he probably should have kept to himself. Immediately after saying it, Kiffin knew he might be kicking himself for it later.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO