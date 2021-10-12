CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

One Of The Best Switch Controllers Will Soon Be Available For Xbox

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article8BitDo consistently manufactures some of the best third-party controllers. The company mostly makes Nintendo Switch controllers, and they often wind up on our roundup of the best Switch controllers. In a couple months, though, Xbox users will have the chance to pick up an 8BitDo controller, and it just so happens that it's a new model of the best controller 8BitDo has created thus far: the Pro 2. Released for Nintendo Switch last year, the Pro 2 offers a melding of nostalgic flair of modern design. Best of all: the 8BitDo Pro 2 sells for just $45 and has notable features typically reserved for pricey competitive controllers.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Players Surprised With Stealth-Release of Popular Horror Game

A new stealth release has provided Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One players with an unexpected horror game, and a beloved one at that. More specifically, and as of yesterday, console users can buy, download, and play Murder House from Puppet Combo, which debuted on PC back in October 2020. And to accompany this stealth release, Puppet Combo also released a brand new trailer for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

20th Anniversary Xbox Controller Leaked by Best Buy

Xbox has just recently tweeted about a new controller to help kickstart their celebrations of 20 years of play. If you check the tweet all it shows is a dark silhouette with the words “20 years of play in your hands #Xbox20” but thanks to a listing from Best Buy, we can see the controller and all its glory as well as providing detailed descriptions on it.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Xbox One external hard drives

Microsoft’s Xbox One comes with 500GB of storage space, increasing to one terabyte on the Xbox One X model. While this might seem like a lot, it’s easily filled due to the massive size of modern games and media files. The easiest way to upgrade the storage space of an...
COMPUTERS
trueachievements.com

Best price for Murder House on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 14 Oct 2021. A news crew breaks into the old abandoned home of an executed serial killer Anthony Smith, planning to shoot a salacious haunted house story. But is the notorious Easter Ripper really dead or is he waiting inside, ready to wipe them out one by one? Who will survive, and what will be left of them? The spiritual successor to Babysitter Bloodbath.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One Controller#Xbox Controller#Playstation Controller#8bitdo#The Nintendo Switch#Usb#Thumbstick#Ios#Xbox Cloud Gaming
twistedvoxel.com

Diablo II Resurrected PS4 vs. Xbox One vs. Switch Comparison: Is It Playable On Switch?

Diablo II Resurrected is not just releasing on the PS5 and Xbox Series but also for the last-generation consoles. Can you play the Nintendo Switch version?. According to a new comparison video, it appears that Diablo II Resurrected uses the same dynamic resolution on the legacy consoles. In the case of the PS4 and PS4 Pro, it runs the game at 1080p resolution. This is locked to 1080p on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, while it is a dynamic 1080p resolution on the PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

No Longer Home is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Discover the magic of every life, and the complex emotions of saying goodbye to an important stage of your life in No Longer Home, out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. No Longer Home is a slice-of-life story, following Ao and Bo, two queer, non-binary students who’ve recently graduated and are preparing to leave the flat they’ve shared for a year.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for The Solitaire Conspiracy on Xbox One

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. We need your help, Spymaster. Join a world of near-future spies and take on a supervillain in this supercharged take on classic Solitaire. Precision engineered for replayable espionage action.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 14 Oct 2021. Wield the sonic screwdriver as you join the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) on a quest to save the universe, and meet the Tenth Doctor along the way (voiced by David Tennant in a guest appearance). Experience an unforgettable adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamingideology.com

Tangle Tower now also available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One & XSX

British publisher and developer SFB Games let us know Tangle Tower is also available yesterday for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The launch trailer gets us in the mood for the quirky adventure. Tangle Tower has been available for Switch since October 22, 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The 6 best Xbox One accessories of 2021

The Xbox One remains immensely popular long after its 2013 release and has sold over 50 million units in its lifetime. Despite the Xbox Series X release, the Xbox One is still many gamers’ console of choice around the world. While the Xbox One has decent functionality, there are ways...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Sensible Blood Rugby on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 08 Oct 2021. An hommage to classic arcade game from the 90s, adapted to the olympic sports of rugby sevens !. Make your way to the score lines and score many tries!. -Up to 4 players. -16 Teams. -International competitions ( 1/4 + 1/2...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Bassmaster® Fishing 2022 on Xbox One

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Deluxe Edition, the official video game is coming this Fall, bringing the thrill of competitive big bass fishing to Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S. Dive into the fully licensed content from the Bassmaster series from amateur to elite events.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Free-To-Play WWII Shooter Enlisted Is Now Available On Xbox One

If you're an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S owner, you might have already come across the free-to-play World War 2 FPS Enlisted, but now it's also been made available for previous-gen consoles including Xbox One. The game is a "squad-based first person MMO shooter" with hundreds of weapons,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best Xbox One games: the Xbox games you need to play

If you’re looking for the best Xbox One games to play right now then this guide is for you. There is a huge range of games available to play on the Xbox One family of consoles, offering plenty of choices, but it can make finding the right Xbox One games for you a challenge. So we've put together a list of top Xbox One games to make that choice a little easier.
FIFA
Game Informer Online

Xbox Reveals New 20th Anniversary Controller And Headset, Available Next Month

Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox wireless controller and matching headset in honor of the 20th anniversary of Xbox this year. The Xbox controller follows the same layout as the new standard Xbox wireless controller that launched with the Xbox Series X/S, and it features a translucent black design with green grips, a green logo, and dark green details around the d-pad. The controller also features Xbox’s 20th anniversary insignia on it as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Anniversary Special Edition Controller Now Available to Preorder

Xbox has revealed a brand new controller design and wired headset design in celebration of its 20th Anniversary (see at Amazon, or Amazon UK) the controller features a transparent black and green design, and shows off an Xbox20 logo on the right side of the gamepad. Both the controller and...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ - Collectors Edition on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 30 Sep 2021. Collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels™ universe, build spectacular tracks and dive into breathtaking races. Enjoy HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ more completely with the Collectors Edition containing:. - Full game. - HOT WHEELS™ Pass Vol. 1. COLLECTOR OR ARTIST? BOTH.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy