One Of The Best Switch Controllers Will Soon Be Available For Xbox

8BitDo consistently manufactures some of the best third-party controllers. The company mostly makes Nintendo Switch controllers, and they often wind up on our roundup of the best Switch controllers. In a couple months, though, Xbox users will have the chance to pick up an 8BitDo controller, and it just so happens that it's a new model of the best controller 8BitDo has created thus far: the Pro 2. Released for Nintendo Switch last year, the Pro 2 offers a melding of nostalgic flair of modern design. Best of all: the 8BitDo Pro 2 sells for just $45 and has notable features typically reserved for pricey competitive controllers.