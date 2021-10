Many organizations are working to become more data-driven – increasing data use and leveraging data insights to improve decision-making, solve their most challenging problems and improve revenue and profitability. A February 2020 IDC survey showed a direct correlation between quality decision-making and strong data-to-insight capabilities; 57 percent of organizations with the best data analytics pipelines received the highest decision-making score. Being data-driven requires a different approach than is possible with traditional BI tools, which can’t keep up with the pace of today’s digital economy and the rise of new technologies like cloud and artificial intelligence. The time has come for something better, and modern data analytics platforms are better suited to new cases your business needs, from robust reports to real-time intelligence to analytics on the go.

COMPUTERS ・ 21 HOURS AGO