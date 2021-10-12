CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steamboat Springs, CO

Big Agnes Gears Up for Growth with Product Development and Sourcing Hires

By Backbone Media LLC
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (Oct. 12, 2021) – Big Agnes, the Steamboat-Springs-based outdoor equipment brand, today announced a several new hires to its product development team. As the brand continues to grow and evolve in its twentieth year of operation, it is proud to continue to expand its team and level of expertise. Joining the company’s product development team are Bryan Davis, Leanne Thompson and Monica Welcker, while Tim Leroy joins the sourcing team.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizwest.com

Crocs hire product and merchandising chief

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has hired Lori Foglia as its chief product and merchandising officer. October 28th at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo. BizWest presents Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty recognizing 40 emerging business leaders under 40 years of age who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Title Sponsor: Canvas Credit Union.
BROOMFIELD, CO
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Big Agnes expands team, confirms ‘aggressive plans for growth’

Big things are afoot at Big Agnes. The Steamboat Springs, Colo.-based gear maker this week announced four new hires to its product and development team, bringing the company’s total headcount to 65. The expansion comes at a moment of “aggressive” preparations for growth at the 20-year-old brand, according to company co-owner Len Zanni.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
fashionista.com

STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Full-Time Production & Product Development Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing women-led online fine jewelry brand. We are a young and ambitious company, looking to reinvent a stale, conservative but massive industry, with over $60 Billion in annual sales, just in the US alone. Style comes first - but just because we’ve got expensive taste doesn’t mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren’t really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can justify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Startland News

Erkios confirms KC headquarters moving to St. Louis; gears up for 2022 product launch

While vendors for Erkios Systems were shut down during the pandemic, Sean Null and his team got busy learning the necessary skills to keep their startup going, he recalled. “We were doing a lot of the work on our own; so when the world started moving again, we were prepared. Essentially, we were able to surprise everyone with a finished concept, and now we are preparing our product for general availability in 2022. We’re closer than ever,” said Null, who serves as CEO and co-founder of Erkios Systems.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Steamboat Springs, CO
Business
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Montane Launches New Branding, Sales and Marketing Initiatives in the United States

Boulder, CO (October 19, 2021) – Constantly driving the trend in lightweight and breathable clothing and equipment designed for mountain adventure, British outdoor clothing brand Montane eagerly announces its latest brand initiative as the company today names two North American organizations to manage its new business programs in the United States.
BOULDER, CO
tsln.com

Developing Heifers to Fit Their Production Environment

As producers begin selecting replacement heifers, a commonly asked question is, “What is the best method for developing heifers?” Considering the expenses involved in developing replacements, determining the most cost-effective system for a specific production environment is important for both long-term profitability and longevity of those females. Target Weight Gain.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Shifting Gears : Digitization and Services-Led Development

South Asia region’s economies continue on a recovery path, with production and export having recovered to pre-COVID trend levels. But the recovery has been uneven across countries and sectors, and significant risks exist that could jeopardize short-term recovery and long-term growth. Over the short-term, low vaccination rates in most countries in the region make the population and economies vulnerable to future COVID waves and lockdowns; supply shortages due to global supply bottlenecks continue to put upward pressure on (food) inflation, especially after consumption recovers. Over the long-term, the region faces long-lasting scarring effects from the pandemic. The emergence of a new services economy creates an opportunity for the region to shift gears and to move towards a services-led development model. The importance of services has been increasing over time and got a further boost during the response to the COVID pandemic, when digital technologies became critical. This new services economy comprises not just the ICT sector, but also business and professional services that are increasingly critical inputs into manufacturing and other sectors, and digital platforms that are creating new markets. It can become the driver of development in South Asia because 1) Services are increasingly tradable and also represent a large part of value added incorporated in the exports of goods. 2) Services firms can drive productivity growth because of innovations that make their own products and other industries more efficient 3) The services sector also generates jobs and helps upgrading skills through on-the-job training. To unleash the potential of the new services economy, policy makers should rethink regulations and establish new institutions to enable 1) competition and innovation 2) increased labor mobility and up-skilling, through education and on-the job training; 3) the absorption of new services by firms and households. Governments in South Asia are addressing these new realities, but they face major challenges. With countries worldwide struggling to find an optimal institutional environment for the new services sectors, a good option for South Asia is to experiment with regulatory sandboxes.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Development#Product Line#Big Agnes#Mechanical Engineering#Blue Ice#Industrial Design
martechseries.com

2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards Identify the Most Groundbreaking Products Available to Developers and IT Organizations

InfoWorld’s 2021 Bossie awards recognize the best open source software for software development, cloud-native computing, devops, data analytics, and machine learning. InfoWorld — the technology media brand committed to keeping IT decision-makers ahead of the technology curve — announces the winners of its 2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards, also known as the Bossies. Each year, these awards recognize the best open source software for businesses and professional users, and in its 15th year, the 28 winners are no different. Highlighted below are the most innovative products currently available to software developers and IT organizations, enabling them to do their jobs more efficiently at a time when they are presented with rapidly changing technology needs.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Big Lots Teams With DailyPay To Ramp Up Hiring Campaign

Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) has partnered with DailyPay, a financial services company, to offer its 35,000 store and distribution center associates instant access to earned income. DailyPay is a technology platform that enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn without waiting for a traditional payday.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs appoints Victoria’s Secret Veteran as Chief Product and Merchandising Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.  Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Beta News

IBM launches open source cloud guide for developers

Developers who want to build cloud applications should work on honing their open-source skills instead of only focusing on developing skills for a proprietary cloud, according to an O'Reilly survey commissioned by IBM last year. Because every major cloud platform uses open-source software in its infrastructure, developing skills related to...
TECHNOLOGY
dvrplayground.com

Low Code Development Platform Market 2021: Top Manufacturers, Production Analysis and Growth Rate Through 2028 | AgilePoint, Bizagi Appian Corporation, Caspio

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Low Code Development Platform market” to its ever-expanding database. The Low Code Development Platform market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Low Code Development Platform market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Low Code Development Platform market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
MARKETS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

PrimaLoft Launches First-Ever Consumer-Focused Brand Campaign

LATHAM, N.Y. (October 15, 2021) – PrimaLoft, Inc., recently launched the company’s first consumer-orientated brand campaign: “Seek the Unseen”. The center piece is a video spot highlighting the unexpected, emotional moments in your life that often go unnoticed. “PrimaLoft is a hidden product that people feel, but usually don’t see....
LATHAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy