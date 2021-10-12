CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Comedian Returning to Netflix With New 2021 Special

By Allison Schonter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly four years after his last Netflix stand-up special was released on the platform, beloved comedian Jim Gaffigan is poised to make his return to the streaming service. Gaffigan will return with a new stand-up special to air later this year featuring a performance to be taped at Minneapolis' State Theater on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16, Deadline confirmed in a Tuesday morning report. Details about the special, including the title and exact premiere date, have not been confirmed at the time, though the streamer did confirm it will be released later this year. Gaffigan has not yet commented on the news.

