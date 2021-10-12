Netflix Unveils Official Trailer of Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay's 'Colin in Black & White'

“Home Sweet Home” premieres on NBC on Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The docuseries, directed by Ava DuVernay, follows “real families who experience a different way of life when they trade homes.” The heartwarming series will take viewers into the diverse households and document people stepping out of their comfort zone to see how others live. The premise of the series is to “challenge racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions.” At the end of each hourlong episode, the families will meet and discuss what they learned from one another’s living situation.

