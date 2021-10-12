Netflix Unveils Official Trailer of Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay's 'Colin in Black & White'
Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming series from co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, Colin in Black & White. The six-episode limited series features Jaden Michael as a young Colin before he becomes the cultural icon and activist known to the world today. The streaming site describes the show as a coming-of-age story that follows the former NFL player during his youth as he tackles the obstacles of race, class and culture as a Black adopted child of a white family.www.etonline.com
