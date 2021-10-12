iPhone 13 Diary: Cinematic Video for amateur filmmaking put to the test

Get great audio for music and calls with the ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones. These stylish headphones provide two great listening modes. First, the Music Mode lets users enjoy a premium audio experience with dynamic bass. Then, the FokusMode makes spoken audio more comprehensible. This mode also removes background noise and makes it easier to concentrate. So these headphones are great for teaching or taking classes online, calls, learning languages, and more. Additionally, the FokusMode built-in premium microphone helps you sound great too. What’s more, with the Call & Track Control, you can manage your music and calls. Moreover, the removable, washable ear cushions make it easy to keep these headphones clean and free of germs. Finally, the adjustable headband allows these gorgeous headphones to fit easily and comfortably on your head. Enjoy your favorite content and get work done with one set of headphones.

