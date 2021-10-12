CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Man shot, killed after argument over Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9ozZ_0cOosZ8o00
© (carlballou/iStock)

A man was shot and killed on Saturday in a Birmingham, Ala., suburb allegedly following an argument over a college football game between the University of Alabama and Texas A&M University.

Kealand Amad Pickens, 27, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead following the reported shooting, which took place outside a residence in Bessemer, local media reported.

Pickens and another person who was watching the game inside the home had been arguing about which team was better, Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons said. Police said the homeowner asked Pickens and the other man to leave because they were fighting.

Once the two men were outside, shots rang out and Pickens was struck. The suspect, who was not identified by police, fled the scene and is still at large. The shooting reportedly occurred before the football game had concluded.

“It’s another case of resorting to violence to handle differences," Clemons said, according to AL.com.

Texas A&M pulled off the upset of Alabama, previously the No. 1 team in college football, on Saturday.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Bessemer, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
Bessemer, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Bessemer, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#College Football#American Football#The University Of Alabama#Bessemer Police Lt
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

366K+
Followers
42K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy