Man shot, killed after argument over Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game

© (carlballou/iStock)

A man was shot and killed on Saturday in a Birmingham, Ala., suburb allegedly following an argument over a college football game between the University of Alabama and Texas A&M University.

Kealand Amad Pickens, 27, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead following the reported shooting, which took place outside a residence in Bessemer, local media reported.

Pickens and another person who was watching the game inside the home had been arguing about which team was better, Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons said. Police said the homeowner asked Pickens and the other man to leave because they were fighting.

Once the two men were outside, shots rang out and Pickens was struck. The suspect, who was not identified by police, fled the scene and is still at large. The shooting reportedly occurred before the football game had concluded.

“It’s another case of resorting to violence to handle differences," Clemons said, according to AL.com.

Texas A&M pulled off the upset of Alabama, previously the No. 1 team in college football, on Saturday.