CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

F-bombs repeatedly dropped in New Jersey political ad

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISslb_0cOosYG500

The New Jersey Democratic State Committee is out with a new ad attacking GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli over his past support for a local ban on swearing — and it features some colorful language of its own.

“No f------ way,” one man says in the 26-second digital spot when told that Ciattarelli voted for a 1994 ordinance that would have prohibited indecent behavior, including profanity, during his tenure on the Raritan Borough Council.

“What the f---,” a woman says.

“This is f------ New Jersey,” another woman chimes in.

The 1994 anti-swearing ordinance went on to pass the borough council in a 5-0 vote. But the local police chief opposed the measure, asserting at the time that his department would not enforce it because it violated free speech rights.

State Democrats are using the vote, which came nearly three decades ago, to argue that Ciattarelli is out of touch with New Jerseyans.

The profanity-laced ad closes with an on-screen message: “Let’s show Jack how New Jersey f------ does it. Vote November 2.”

Ciattarelli is seeking to oust Gov. Phil Murphy (D) next month in a race that has come to center around the COVID-19 pandemic and Murphy’s policies to handle it. Most recent polls show Murphy with a comfortable lead.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jack Ciattarelli
The Hill

The Hill

366K+
Followers
42K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy