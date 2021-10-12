F-bombs repeatedly dropped in New Jersey political ad

The New Jersey Democratic State Committee is out with a new ad attacking GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli over his past support for a local ban on swearing — and it features some colorful language of its own.

“No f------ way,” one man says in the 26-second digital spot when told that Ciattarelli voted for a 1994 ordinance that would have prohibited indecent behavior, including profanity, during his tenure on the Raritan Borough Council.

“What the f---,” a woman says.

“This is f------ New Jersey,” another woman chimes in.

The 1994 anti-swearing ordinance went on to pass the borough council in a 5-0 vote. But the local police chief opposed the measure, asserting at the time that his department would not enforce it because it violated free speech rights.

State Democrats are using the vote, which came nearly three decades ago, to argue that Ciattarelli is out of touch with New Jerseyans.

The profanity-laced ad closes with an on-screen message: “Let’s show Jack how New Jersey f------ does it. Vote November 2.”

Ciattarelli is seeking to oust Gov. Phil Murphy (D) next month in a race that has come to center around the COVID-19 pandemic and Murphy’s policies to handle it. Most recent polls show Murphy with a comfortable lead.