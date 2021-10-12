CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Lending Platform SmartFi Secures $10M via Token Sale Using Innovative Financial Model

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article the open lending crypto platform, which went live in July 2021, has secured more than $10 million in capital in the first 2 weeks of its “unique” SmartCycle token sale. Token purchasers buying more than $1 million in SmartFi’s SMTF tokens apiece reportedly include Blockfills and a consortium from the software development team behind the Komodo Platform.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

MODA DAO, a Distributed Autonomous Organization, Secures $5M as It Gets Ready for Public Token Sale

a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created to bridge the legacy music industry into the latest Web 3.0 entertainment world, announced that they’ve acquired $5 million via a private sale of their MODA token, with musicians Joel Zimmerman (deadmau5) and Richie Hawtin joining the DAO with VCs Outlier Ventures, Blocksync, FBG Capital, Double Peak, among others.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Constellation Digital Partners Introduce New Service for Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union

Have introduced a digital service for Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union (FIGFCU) on the Constellation platform. This launch reportedly includes support for member enrollment and authentication, with Android and iOS application support. The digital service FIGFCU comes with a location finder from Wave2 with other services available by the end...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Financial Institutions#Blockfills#The Komodo Platform#Crowdfund Insider#Smartcycle#Smartfi#Smtf
crowdfundinsider.com

Embed Finalizes $60M Series A and Obtains Nasdaq, DTCC Approvals Needed for Launch

Michael Giles, Founder and CEO at Embed, which aims to support modern clearing and custody, built from the ground up, says they are “incredibly” excited to announce that their wholly-owned SEC-registered FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary Embed Clearing LLC, has been approved as a member of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, as well as “a correspondent clearing member of National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) and custody member of The Depository Trust Company (DTC).”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Payments Fintech Clik2pay Extends Product Offering with Flexible QR Code Feature

Payment service provider Clik2pay introduced its latest product capability at the Telecommunications Risk Management Association of Canada (TRMA Canada) Conference, which was held in Toronto. Building on the established Clik2pay service, which enables consumers to make secure payments directly via their banking accounts, this capability gives customers the option to...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

Non-Custodial Platform Adayield Sets the New Wave in Defi Lending Protocol

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Adayield is a non-custodial fund management platform where users can create their own decentralized CDP, which means that users can lend and borrow for things like unlocking capital without selling holdings. Adayield operates similarly to a...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Silver Lake Announces Investment in Euroclear via Agreement with ICE to Acquire its 9.85% Stake

an international firm focused on technology investing, and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced an agreement in which Silver Lake will “make a long-term strategic investment in Euroclear Holding SA/NV by acquiring ICE’s 9.85% stake in the company’s share capital for EUR709 million.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Asia Digital Bank, Recipient of Digital Banking License by Labuan Financial Services Authority, Partners with Bianjie, IRISnet’s Core Team

(Labuan Investment Bank), the first recipient of the Digital Banking license issued by Labuan Financial Services Authority in Malaysia and an international digital asset operator, announced a partnership with Bianjie, which is IRISnet’s Core team, and a Cosmos Core Contributor since genesis. As mentioned in an update shared with Crowdfund...
PERSONAL FINANCE
beincrypto.com

Cadalabs Project Announces CALA Token Pre Sale

Cadalabs protocols are pleased to announce the completion of their 1 million U.S. dollar private sale round. Their mainstream solution facilitates the integration of non-fungible tokens and NFT marketplaces into any application. What is CADALABS Protocol?. CADALABS Protocol is the first community-driven NFT platform building an NFT Minting dApp on...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

MADworld Completes a USD $6 Million Private Token sale of the UMAD token to Launch Their NFT Origination Platform

MADworld, the Multiverse Artist Defender, announced that it has closed a private token sale of it’s UMAD token. The token sale was led by Animoca Brands with participation from industry veterans such as Master Ventures, SMO Capital, Libra Capital Ventures, Chiron Partners, Lotus Asset, AC Ventures, AVATAR; managed by Avalanche Foundation’s Asia team and Partners of Hive Ventures, among others.
NFL
crowdfundinsider.com

Codat Teams Up with Intuit to Accelerate QuickBooks App Development While Catalyzing Wave of Open Finance

the universal API for small business data that assists software providers and financial institutions with creating integrated products for their SME clients, has announced an integration partnership with the international tech platform Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU). This partnership will aim to bring about “a new wave of Open Finance for...
CELL PHONES
crowdfundinsider.com

Plum Easily Tops £6 Million on Crowdcube Following $14 Million Series A

a fast-growing Fintech, has launched a securities offering on Crowdcube this week and the pitch has quickly topped £6.5 million backed by over 9750 individual investors. Plum is raising equity capital at a pre-money valuation of £90 million. Plum’s initial funding target was pegged at just £1 million. Plum...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Fintech Fiserv Set to Expand Digital Storefront Capabilities with Bentbox Acquisition

(NASDAQ: FISV), an international provider of payments and financial services tech solutions, announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire BentoBox, a digital marketing and commerce platform provider that offers a seamless diner experience “dedicated to accelerating growth and helping restaurants seamlessly connect with their guests.”. As mentioned in...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Property Finance Provider LendInvest Enhances Green Products

Property finance platform LendInvest has announced the launch of a new product range that offers reduced rates and fees for environmentally friendly properties. The move is described as the firm’s latest push to support sustainable landlords and reduce the environmental impact of the built environment. LendInvest’s new EPiC catalogue seeks...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Workers Credit Union Chooses Finastra to Support Innovation and Position for Strategic Growth

Workers Credit Union will reportedly use Fusion MortgageBot, Fusion ECM, Fusion Originate, Fusion Analytics, Fusion Treasury Essential and various other Finastra solutions to enhance its product offerings, according to a release. “Our unique commitment to serving our members as they work toward their financial goals has positioned us for unprecedented...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Chainalysis Adds Bitcoin (BTC) to Its Balance Sheet with Assistance from NYDIG

the blockchain data platform, announced that it is expanding its partnership with NYDIG, a Bitcoin tech and financial services company, in order to carry out a purchase of BTC for the firm’s balance sheet. NYDIG played a key role in supporting Chainalysis to acquire and custody Bitcoin, a move...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy