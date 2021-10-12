CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks’ expectations soaring after Young-led playoff run

By PAUL NEWBERRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vwgA_0cOoruWA00
1 of 6

ATLANTA (AP) — The expectations have certainly changed in Atlanta.

Long an NBA backwater, the city has embraced a Hawks team with championship aspirations after a stunning run to the Eastern Conference final last season.

“We obviously want to be very competitive and build off last year,” said general manager Travis Schlenk, who has skillfully rebuilt the roster through the draft, free agency and trades. “We want to go out there and make some noise like we did last year.”

Led by budding star Trae Young, the Hawks made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

They didn’t stop there. After knocking off the New York Knicks in the opening round, the Hawks upset the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in seven games and took the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to six games in the conference final before the season finally ended.

Despite their unexpected success and the return of virtually the entire roster, the Hawks are hardly viewed as a championship contender at the national level.

Some perceptions take longer to shake.

“There was a lot of chatter in the offseason, but not a lot about us,” Young said. “We’re eager to go out there, have some fun and try to shock the world again. The next step is winning a championship.”

Young is confident that the Hawks are on the right track.

“It’s not gonna happen overnight. It’s gonna take work. We know that,” he said. “But if we keep doing what we’re doing, get better, just a little bit better, each and every one of us, it will take us there.”

NATE’S IMPACT

The Hawks struggled through the first half of last season, but totally turned things around after coach Lloyd Pierce was replaced by Nate McMillan.

McMillan’s brought a level of confidence and defensive toughness that improved the team’s performance in close games.

After posting a 14-20 mark under Pierce, the Hawks were 27-11 with McMillan running things. He served out the season as an interim coach, but Atlanta quickly locked him up with a multi-year deal shortly after the loss to the Bucks.

“We have the potential to do something special,” McMillan said.

TRAE’S TIME

The Hawks have one element that seems to mark all great teams: a charismatic leader who embraces the role of superstar.

Heading into his fourth season, Young agreed to five-year maximum extension worth up to $207 million.

He showed in the playoffs how much he relishes being the face of the franchise, especially in the playoff victory over the Knicks, when the wrath of the New York fans only seemed to make him play better.

Young still carries a hefty chip on his shoulder, too, believing he still doesn’t get the respect he deserves. For example, he was noticeably perturbed when he didn’t get picked for the All-Star Game in his own city last season.

“I definitely don’t see us getting the respect I feel like we deserve from what we showed last year,” Young said.

IMPRESSIVE DEPTH

The Hawks may have trouble finding enough playing time for one of the league’s deepest rosters.

The Hawks easily go 12 or 13 deep, with players such as Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter and Lou Williams able to provide starter-like production off the bench.

“They will all have to sacrifice more this season with the number of guys we have coming back,” McMillan said.

NEW FACES

While the Hawks retained all their key players, they’ve added some new faces to the mix.

Most notably, Delon Wright is expected to be the backup point guard behind Young, while Gorgui Dieng provides depth at center as second-year player Onyeka Okongwu recovers from shoulder surgery.

Also, keep an eye on first-round pick Jalen Johnson. He could be a draft-day steal with the Hawks selecting him at No. 20.

INJURY UPDATE

The only major injury the Hawks will be dealing with at the start of the season is Onyeka’s recovery from surgery to repair a torn right labrum in his shoulder.

The Hawks are hoping to have Onyeka back in January, but the youngster is projecting an earlier return. He’s shooting to be back on the court by his 21st birthday, which is Dec. 11.

Okongwu said his shoulder “is really doing well” and he believes a December return is “very realistic.”

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Hawks request waivers on Jahlil Okafor, Young and Hunter return to practice

The Atlanta Hawks have announced that they requested waivers on center Jahlil Okafor, who they signed ahead of training camp to potentially compete for one of their final roster spots. Okafor did not play much after the Hawks’ first preseason game vs. the Miami Heat, only reemerging in the rotation...
NBA
Audacy

Watch: Hawks' John Collins soars on emphatic alley-oop

Hawks skywalker John Collins submitted an early contender for dunk of the year with a highlight reel jam in preseason action against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Collins, who signed a lucrative five-year extension in the offseason, caught a high-arcing lob from rookie point guard Sharife Cooper high above the rim and threw it down for a resounding alley-oop.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Trae Young
Person
Gorgui Dieng
Person
Jalen Johnson
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Lloyd Pierce
Person
Cam Reddish
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated

It is that time of the year when preseason basketball has begun, the regular season is in our grasps, and excitement for the sport of professional basketball returning to our favorite cities is building, it is no different for Atlanta Hawks fans who have the added excitement of thier team’s unexpected success last season.
NBA
Indiana Gazette

Hawks aren't selling young Golden Eagles short

As his team prepares to play Clarion on Saturday, Paul Tortorella is certain of one thing. Yes, the Golden Eagles are 0-5. And they lost their last game by 75 points. And they haven’t beaten IUP since President Obama’s first term. But …. “It sounds like coachspeak,” said Tortorella, “but...
CLARION, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Ap#The New York Knicks
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young’s passing numbers continue to amaze

The Atlanta Hawks have done an incredible job with their rebuilding of the franchise. They have put together an incredible supporting cast around John Collins and Trae Young who have been seen as the future of the franchise for a number of seasons now. The Hawks even saw that Young...
NBA
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks expect all hands on deck for “dress rehearsal” vs Heat

The Atlanta Hawks will close out the preseason against the Miami Heat on Thursday. At 1-2, a win would be a very nice way to end the exhibition period. It’s always good to roll into the regular season with whatever momentum possible. Especially when most of the Hawks preseason has been filled with injury and some inconsistency on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Players Attend Braves Playoff Game

As the Hawks prepare for the regular season, the team continues to build chemistry off the court. On Friday night, several players celebrated Lou Williams' 35th birthday in style. Then, on Sunday night, an even larger group supported the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Below you can...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

2021-22 Regular Season, Playoff Predictions for Atlanta Hawks

We have officially made it to the start of the NBA regular season. More than excitement, I feel a sense of relief - like what Kevin Durant felt after the dagger against the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. The world has been turned upside down for 19 months, but I know the NBA is there to soothe my anxiety at the end of each day.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Gwinnett Daily Post

Mavs, Hawks seek to pick up where they left off with young stars

What better way to open the NBA season than with a game that involves two of its brightest young stars whose career paths will be forever intertwined?. That's the scenario on Thursday night when the Dallas Mavericks travel to Atlanta to start the season against the Hawks. That means the...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

620K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy