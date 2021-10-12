CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Pink Doughnut At Universal Orlando

By Jon Self
piratesandprincesses.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomer Simpson is well known for his love of donuts. He likes any food that is bad for him, but especially donuts. So, of course, Springfield USA area in Universal Studios Florida must have a donut shop. Lard Lad’s Donuts fulfills this duty very well. Some would say that this...

www.piratesandprincesses.net

piratesandprincesses.net

Review of Jambalaya at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company at Universal Orlando CityWalk

Recently, I had an average experience at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company at Universal Orlando CityWalk. I decided, as any very part time blogger should do, to go back again to see if my experience was common. I know that Bubba Gump is not one of the highest rated places in CityWalk. However, it is generally easy for takeout. Takeout was my preference since I was doing a primarily solo trip to Universal Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
insideuniversal.net

The 2021 Holidays at Universal Orlando begin November 13 with the return of Grinchmas, Holiday Parade, and more

Universal Orlando has announced the return of their epic holiday traditions, as the Holidays celebration begins November 13, 2021, through January 2, 2022. All the Holiday’s favorites are returning this year for Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration; including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which also features the “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” nighttime show.
ORLANDO, FL
TravelPulse

Universal Orlando Celebrates the Holiday Season With Special Events

Universal Orlando is bringing back its annual holiday traditions for 51 days of celebrations. Guests will get to make mischief with the Grinch, see all the magic of Christmastime at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and awe over the oversized balloons marching down the streets of Universal Studios Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

Holiday Favorites to Return at Universal Orlando Next Month

October 7, 2021, 1:41 PM · Universal Orlando Resort will bring back its traditional line-up of holiday attractions this year, including its parade and Hogwarts Castle light show. The Holidays at Universal Orlando will run for 51 nights from November 13 through January 2, 2022. At Universal Studios Florida, Universal's...
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Shrek 4-D To Permanently Close At Universal Studios Orlando

A bittersweet day in the land of Universal Studios. With the confirmation of a Pokemon themed expansion being added to the Super Nintendo World area we also got news that the classic Shrek 4-D attraction, which opened in 2003, will be closing permanently at Universal Studios Orlando. Next to rides...
ORLANDO, FL
flickdirect.com

Universal Orlando Resort Exciting Holiday Plans Revealed

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the most magical time of the year! The resort's epic holiday traditions and characters are back, bigger and louder than ever before for 51 days and nights of one-of-a-kind festive experiences during this year's Holidays celebration beginning November 13 through January 2. This...
TRAVEL
fox35orlando.com

'Revenge of the Mummy' at Universal Orlando to close for maintenance, park says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sorry, coaster fans! Universal Orlando Resort says that the ‘Revenge of the Mummy’ attraction will be closed for several months in 2022. The theme park company confirmed to FOX 35 on Wednesday that the coaster, inspired by ‘The Mummy’ film franchise, will close for maintenance starting January 7th, 2022, through late summer 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Best Cajun Restaurants in Orlando | Where To Eat Gumbo in Orlando

If you get a weird craving and are looking for where to eat gumbo in Orlando, we have the list for you! This 407area guide has all the best Cajun restaurants in Orlando and more local Creole diners serving delicious gumbo. Try all the best places to eat gumbo in...
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

Is Universal Orlando's Jurassic World Coaster Better at Night?

You've might have seen plenty of daytime POVs of the coaster, including ours, but nighttime rides really allow the VelociCoaster's show lighting to pop. As we wrote in our review of Jurassic World VelociCoaster last summer, "Along with its neighbor Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster elevates Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure to a new standard for roller coaster entertainment. Other parks around the world might have more roller coasters, but none has better."
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

What Made Universal Orlando's Spider-Man Ride So Amazing?

October 9, 2021, 2:08 PM · The biggest event in the theme park industry is celebrating one of the industry's all-time best attractions, next month in Orlando. I just bought my plane ticket to attend the IAAPA Expo at Orlando's Orange County Convention Center next month. The industry's largest annual gathering returns in person this year, with a full line-up of educational sessions in addition to its massive show floor with displays from ride manufacturers, designers, and suppliers.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

VACCINES: Universal Studios Hollywood Requires Them, Why Not Orlando?

As we previously reported, Universal Studios Hollywood is now requiring that all Guests be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test in order to visit the theme park. However, Universal Orlando Resort is NOT requiring that guests be vaccinated OR have a negative covid test. So, do the two Universal theme park destinations in the U.S. have different rules?
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEW Diagon Alley Merchandise Has Arrived at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando just debuted new Harry Potter merchandise that is perfect for back to school season!. If you’re needing a few supplies, head on over to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can grab a fun Diagon Alley Pencil Case for $15. One side has Hermione fixing Harry’s glasses on it, along with some owls…
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Complete Foodie Guide with Reviews and ‘Best of Booth’ for New Food and Drinks Available during Halloween Horror Nights 30 at Universal Orlando Resort

We’ve given you a full guide to everything spooky during Halloween Horror Nights 30 at the Universal Orlando Resort, but now we have your guide to everything delicious! Savor your way through our complete guide to all food offerings during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida. Texas Chainsaw Massacre...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Walt Disney World Debuts “Genie” And “Genie+” Which Create Customized Daily Itineraries

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie. On Tuesday, they debut their new “Genie” and “Genie+” systems. According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary. Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15. Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Pokémon And Nintendo Characters Join Universal Japan Parade

With the recent announcement that Pokémon will be part of a future Super Nintendo World Expansion at Universal Studios Japan it has also been announced that characters such as Pikachu and Mario will be taking part in the Universal Parade, alongside characters like Woody Woodpecker, the Minions, Hello Kitty, Snoopy and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando to Host Facebook Live Event With HHN Icons

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be able to have a virtually spooky time this upcoming week in the official Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Facebook group. On October 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET, members of the official Universal Orlando Passholder Facebook group will be able to join a Facebook live with two of Halloween Horror Nights’ iconic characters: Jack The Clown and his assistant, Chance. You have to be a member of the group to be able to attend this Facebook live session.
ORLANDO, FL

