Sauna Designs You Will Fall In Love With

Mimi Prober has a deep appreciation for history and handcraft. A pioneer of the sustainable luxury mindset, Prober has been experimenting with antique textiles and natural dye techniques since she was a student studying fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Back then, finding new uses for old fabrics wasn’t as common, or even a consideration, she says. “Upcycling” may be on trend now, but the term wasn’t even used in common vernacular until a few years ago. Prober recalls the trash bins in work rooms filled with leftover fabric fragments (though Prober notes that FIT now has a robust sustainability program, and, as a graduate, she has participated in sustainability grants with FIT faculty in the textile department to study and bring to life the process of “farm to fashion”).

