Police: Child taken away from St. Louis County home returned 1 month before his death

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is hoping an age-enhanced photo of a suspected serial killer will breathe new life into the cold case investigation. The I-70 killer, as he’s known, preyed mostly on women working alone in retail stores along about 1,200 miles of the interstate from Indianapolis, Indiana through Wichita, Kansas in April 1992. Police also believe he may be responsible for some unsolved shootings and killings in Texas dating back to 1993 and 1994.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO