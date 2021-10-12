Police: Child taken away from St. Louis County home returned 1 month before his death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged with murder after a 3-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries while in his care. St. Louis County police and first responders were called last Thursday afternoon to a home in the 11400 block of Latonka Trail for a report of a child not breathing. They started life-saving measures on 3-year-old Eli Taylor as soon as they arrived, police stated in charging documents.www.ksdk.com
