Lender Price Receives Strategic Investment Led by Argentum to Support Rapid Growth
Platform processes over $20 billion in monthly locked loan volumes, helping mortgage lenders close more loans and optimize pricing. PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price, a leading provider of cloud-based mortgage pricing and digital lending solutions, announced today that it has received a strategic investment led by Argentum with participation from First Analysis and existing investor Costner Lake Investments. The investment will further accelerate Lender Price’s rapid growth by supporting product development, sales & marketing, and customer service capabilities.www.gazettextra.com
