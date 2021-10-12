Gregg County constable arrested for DWI

LONGVIEW — Gregg County Precinct 2 Constable William “Billy” Mayo Fort was arrested early Tuesday morning on a DWI charge. According to our news partner KETK, a post by Longview PD said that Fort was inside a Gregg County Constable car at the time of his arrest and was allegedly “swerving in and out of all lanes… almost striking another vehicle.” He pulled into a Brookshire’s parking lot on Gilmer Road and was captured. He admitted to taking a Xanax and muscle relaxer. He then failed three sobriety tests. This is the second East Texas constable to face legal trouble this year. Former Pct. 2 Smith County Constable Josh Black was convicted of official oppression last month. A jury found Black guilty of offering sexual favors in exchange for free or discounted supervised visitation services to a woman. Black was sentenced to six months in jail.