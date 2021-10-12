CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gregg County, TX

Gregg County constable arrested for DWI

ktbb.com
 8 days ago

LONGVIEW — Gregg County Precinct 2 Constable William “Billy” Mayo Fort was arrested early Tuesday morning on a DWI charge. According to our news partner KETK, a post by Longview PD said that Fort was inside a Gregg County Constable car at the time of his arrest and was allegedly “swerving in and out of all lanes… almost striking another vehicle.” He pulled into a Brookshire’s parking lot on Gilmer Road and was captured. He admitted to taking a Xanax and muscle relaxer. He then failed three sobriety tests. This is the second East Texas constable to face legal trouble this year. Former Pct. 2 Smith County Constable Josh Black was convicted of official oppression last month. A jury found Black guilty of offering sexual favors in exchange for free or discounted supervised visitation services to a woman. Black was sentenced to six months in jail.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
Gregg County, TX
Government
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Gregg County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Brookshire, TX
County
Gregg County, TX
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Constable#Dwi#Ketk#Longview Pd

Comments / 0

Community Policy