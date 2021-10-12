Letter to the editor: South Windsor candidate goes full circle with board run
I am running for the South Windsor Board of Education. For me, the return to the board will symbolize a full political circle, as it is where I began my public involvement. I am a public school teacher by trade for over 30 years. It is the best profession mainly because of its impact on so many people of all ages. Teachers deliver more than academics to their students; they also act as confidantes, social advisers and, more importantly, role models.www.journalinquirer.com
