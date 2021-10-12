Jimmie Allen dedicates ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance to his late father

Dancing with the Stars kicked off Week 3 with a Britney Spears-themed night and Jimmie Allen repped for country music when he took to the dance floor. On the Monday (October 4) episode, Allen took to the competition, alongside partner Emma Slater, for a salsa number to the pop titan’s single, “Outrageous,” off her third studio album, In The Zone. Rocking pink ensembles, the pair showed off fancy footwork in front of printed backdrops during the upbeat one-minute number. While the two earned a score of 20 out of 30, it was enough to pass them onto the next round, beating the likes of Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her dancing partner Pasha Pashkov.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO