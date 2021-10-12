Jimmie Allen dedicates ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance to his late father
Jimmie Allen brought a touch of sentimentality to his Disney-themed Dancing with the Stars performance Monday night by dedicating it to his late father. The singer, who’s a hardcore Disney fan, and his partner Emma Slater performed the paso doble to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan, scoring 30/40. But the theme of Disney Heroes was particularly poignant for Jimmie, as he performed the number in honor of his late father, James E. Allen, who passed away from kidney failure in 2019.southernillinoisnow.com
