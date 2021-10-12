CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen dedicates ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance to his late father

By Cillea Houghton
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Allen brought a touch of sentimentality to his Disney-themed Dancing with the Stars performance Monday night by dedicating it to his late father. The singer, who’s a hardcore Disney fan, and his partner Emma Slater performed the paso doble to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan, scoring 30/40. But the theme of Disney Heroes was particularly poignant for Jimmie, as he performed the number in honor of his late father, James E. Allen, who passed away from kidney failure in 2019.

southernillinoisnow.com

Parade

Congrats to Jimmie Allen! See the First Pic of the Country Singer's New Baby and Find Out How He Made It to Nashville and Dancing with the Stars

On last Tuesday night’s Dancing with the Stars‘ Disney’s Villain Night, when country singer Jimmie Allen shared that his wife Alexis Gale was 2 centimeters dilated, he wasn’t kidding that the baby was coming soon. But luckily, Alexis didn’t actually give birth to the baby until Saturday in Nashville, which meant that Jimmie was able to fly home to be present for the arrival of his daughter, a baby girl named Zara James.
Jimmie Allen
Emma Slater
at40.com

Jimmie Allen Reps His Britney Spears Fandom During 'Dancing With The Stars'

Dancing with the Stars kicked off Week 3 with a Britney Spears-themed night and Jimmie Allen repped for country music when he took to the dance floor. On the Monday (October 4) episode, Allen took to the competition, alongside partner Emma Slater, for a salsa number to the pop titan’s single, “Outrageous,” off her third studio album, In The Zone. Rocking pink ensembles, the pair showed off fancy footwork in front of printed backdrops during the upbeat one-minute number. While the two earned a score of 20 out of 30, it was enough to pass them onto the next round, beating the likes of Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her dancing partner Pasha Pashkov.
Wide Open Country

Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Welcome Baby Girl

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Zara James Allen, on Saturday, Oct. 16. Allen shared the news on social media. "The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her," Allen wrote. "Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."
soundslikenashville.com

Jimmie Allen Survives Disney Week on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Country singer Jimmie Allen continues to win over viewers on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, where the “Freedom Was a Highway” singer has made the cut to continue on for another week. He and professional partner Emma advanced after two nights of Disney-themed dancing. First up was Monday’s “Disney Heroes”...
Hello Magazine

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen shares wonderful baby news

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen felt the love of his colleagues and fans as he celebrated some incredible news. The country singer announced that his wife, Alexis Gale, had given birth to their second child together, a baby girl. He made the announcement on his social media, sharing...
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Jimmie Allen Welcomes Third Child

Congratulations to country star Jimmie Allen on the arrival of his third child, Zara James Allen over the weekend. Zara and mamma Alexis are doing well, and the we wish them the very best going forward in life. It is the second child for the couple, who welcomed daughter NAOMI...
goodhousekeeping.com

How Much Money Does the Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Make?

Dancing With the Stars has been on television for literally 84 years, aka 29 seasons, with the 30th season premiering at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC. And no, the celebrities featured on the show certainly aren’t sashaying their way around the stage in humiliating outfits for free. While I’m...
